× Short-handed Bulls don’t have enough for the Raptors

TORONTO – If you look at the final score, it wasn’t as bad as one might have thought having looked at the inactive list before the game.

Zach LaVine, Otto Porter, and Kris Dunn were all sidelined with injuries for their contest against the Raptors on Tuesday night in Toronto. On top of that, Lauri Markkanen had to leave the game at halftime due to an illness.

Naturally, with all of these players missing, the Bulls’ chances to win were quite dim, and that’s how it went down over 48 minutes.

Toronto was a step ahead the entire night before the Bulls rallied in the fourth to make the score a bit more respectable, which was an achievement considering the number of players the team was playing without. In the end, this starting lineup that featured Ryan Arcidiacono, Wayne Selden Jr, and Shaq Harrison dropped the game 112-103 as their record fell to 21-54.

Selden led the short-handed Bulls with 20 points with all the starters reaching double digits. Markkanen was included in that group, but he shot just 2-of-10 from the field, which led to his sitting out the second half with an injury.

Norman Powell led a balanced Raptors attack with 20 points off the bench, and Toronto put the game away late in the first half and early in the second half. The lead ballooned up to 20 in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth before the Bulls chipped the deficit to nine by the end.

That’s an accomplishment for the group, considering that four of their top players were unavailable for the entire game or most of it on Tuesday night.