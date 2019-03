Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who said Easy Bake Ovens are for kids?

Saber Rejbi, pastry chef at the Hilton Chicago, came on to WGN Morning News to do the Easy Bake Oven Challenge, creating delicious gourmet pastries in the oven from many childhoods.

Saber will be a competitor on season five of Spring Baking Championship, which began on March 18th on the Food Network. Saber competes against some of the world’s best pastry chefs in a contest to see who can make the best pastries.