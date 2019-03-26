× Police search for 3rd man in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago officer

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a third man involved in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Officer John Rivera, 23, who was off-duty, was shot and killed after leaving a River North bar around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said it appeared to have been a random act of violence.

Menelik Jackson, 24, is charged with one felony count of first degree murder, three felony counts of attempt – first degree murder and resisting police after attempting to flee during arrest. Jovan Battle, 32, is charged with one felony count of first degree murder and three felony counts of attempt – first degree murder.

Police say they are also pushing for hate crime charges.

According to police, Jackson was armed and looking for revenge after he and his friends got into a fight at the former Rock ‘N’ Roll McDonald’s with a group of Hispanic people on a party bus.

Police were at the McDonald’s, so Jackson and his friends left. But about a block away they saw Rivera and his friends sitting in their car. Prosecutors say that’s when Jackson opened fire.

Officials said Rivera tried to shield his friends in the car, even after he was shot. A 23-year-old man in the vehicle with the officer was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He is now expected to recover.

Police say they’re still looking for another person who was with Jackson and Battle at the scene.

Officer Rivera’s funeral will be held Friday morning at the Church Of Annunciata.