Mayor Emanuel calls dropping of charges against Jussie Smollett a ‘whitewash of justice’

CHICAGO — Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson are criticizing "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett and prosecutors for dropping all charges against him.

Chicago's mayor and top cop were welcoming 297 new officers at a CPD graduation Tuesday morning, when they received word that all charges had been dropped against the actor, and that his record was expunged. Prosecutors said they are voluntarily discontinuing the case.

Since the judge sealed Smollett's case, Chicago police can no longer share their reports and what evidence they gathered. A source tells WGN that 80 percent of the evidence had not yet been made public.

DEVELOPING: Because judge sealed the #JussieSmollett case, by law @Chicago_Police can no longer share their reports and what evidence they had gathered. Source says 80% had not yet been made public. @WGNNews — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) March 26, 2019

Emanuel and Johnson held a press conference directly after the CPD graduation to address the dropped charges.

"Do I think justice was served? No," Johnson said. "I think this city is still owed an apology.”

Johnson continued: "I've been a cop now for 31 years. When I came on this job, I came on with my honor, my integrity and my reputation. If someone accused me of doing anything that would circumvent that, then i would want my day in court. Period. To clear my name."

Johnson said his job as a police officer is to gather evidence and facts and present them to the state's attorney. He said he stands behind the detectives' investigation.

A visibly angry Emanuel called the decision a "whitewash of justice" and asked, "Where is the accountability in the system?"

Emanuel criticized Smollett for not taking any responsibility despite what he described as overwhelming evidence. He also said Smollett continues to drag Chicago's reputation through "the mud." His voice seemed to quiver with anger as he said about Smollett: "Is there no decency in this man?"

Prosecutors have not explained why they made the surprise decision and haven't said if they still maintain Smollett orchestrated the incident.

Smollett spoke to the media shortly after all charges were dropped Tuesday, saying he'd been "truthful and consistent on every single level since day one."