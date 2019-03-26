Kev On Stage plays One’s Gotta Go with WGN anchors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Social media comedian Kevin Fredericks, better known as Kev On Stage, comes on WGN to play a round of One’s Gotta Go with our anchors.

Born in El Paso, Texas, Fredericks credits his comedic expertise to growing up in a house where humor was key to staying in the living room with the adults. He used his infectious personality to make friends quickly, necessitated by traveling as a U.S. military family.

Fredericks, his brother and their friend began their entertainment company “The Playmakers” to bring humor and fun to the masses. An actor, comedian, director, filmmaker, content creator and influencer, KevOnStage has blossomed on the social media-sphere.

His standup tour, the Love and Laugh Hour, will feature himself and other social media icons bringing laughter and conversation to audiences. The tour’s first show is March 29th and will come to Chicago on May 24th at the House of Hope. Tickets can be booked online.