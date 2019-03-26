All charges dropped against Jussie Smollett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — All criminal charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped, and his record was expunged Tuesday.

The state reviewed the case and the 16 counts against Smollett, and after going over all the evidence, prosecutors said they are voluntarily discontinuing the case. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office released the following statement:

"After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case."

Following a court appearance, Smollett and his attorney Patricia Brown Holmes addressed the media.

"We believe that it was the correct result in this case, we are very happy for this result, and we are very anxious for Jussie to get on with his career and his life," Holmes said.

"I've been truthful and consistent on every single level, since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I was accused of," Smollett said. Click here to read Smollett's full statement.

Smollett and his attorney believe the Chicago Police Department tried the case in the press, that it spiraled out of control, and that CPD jumped way ahead before the case could be properly investigated and tried in a court of law.

They were asked about Smollett's $10,000 bond, and why Smollett decided to forfeit it to the state, but they did not respond directly to that question.

Smollett was also asked about a $3,500 check, which was payment to brothers Abimbola "Abel" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo. Chicago police said the check was given to the brothers to carry out the alleged attack, but Holmes maintains the check was for personal training and nutrition. One of the brother's was apparently helping Smollett get in shape.

Holmes said the brothers have admitted to the attack, but did not say if she felt they should be charged, or if Smollett will pursue that avenue.

Smollett said he was attacked by two people he was unable to identify near his Streeterville home on Jan. 29.

Read the full text of Smollett's statement to the media below:

"First of all, I want to thank my family, my friends, the incredible people of Chicago and all over the country and the world who have prayed for me, for supporting me and showing me so much love. No one will ever know how much that has meant to me and I will forever be grateful. Related Story

Chicago police union wants federal investigation into Kim Foxx’s handling of Jussie Smollett case I want you to know that not for a moment was it in vain. I've been truthful and consistent on every single level, since day one. Related Story

Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I was accused of. This has been an incredibly difficult time. Honestly one of the worst of my entire life, but I am a man of faith, and I'm a man that has knowledge of my history and I would not bring my family, our lives, or the movement through the fire like this, I just wouldn't. So I want to thank my legal counsel from the bottom of my heart.

And I would also like to thank the State of Illinois for attempting to do what's right.

Now I'd like nothing more than to just get back to work and move on with my life, but make no mistakes, I will always continue to fight for the justice and equality and betterment of marginalized people everywhere. So again, thank you for all the support. Thank you for faith, and thank you to God. Bless you all. Thank you very much."