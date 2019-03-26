Jon Gruden says he cried for 3 days after Khalil Mack trade

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Khalil Mack cost the Bears a lot.

Two first round picks, a sixth rounder this year and a second and third round swap in 2020. But, the move paid off.

In his first season at Halas Hall, Mack’s return on investment was bountiful, filling up the stat sheet with 18 quarterback hits, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and a pick six.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden took some heat for shipping the All-Pro pass rusher out of Oakland.

Gruden is still answering questions about the trade at the Owners Meetings in Arizona.

“We didn’t really have much a choice. If we did come up with the money to make the contract happen last year, we wouldn’t have any of these men we’re talking about now. We would not have Trent Brown. We would not have Antonio Brown. We wouldn’t have Lamarcus Joyner. We wouldn’t have Vontaze Burfict and we wouldn’t have Tyrone Williams. We would not have any of them.

“I’m not going to sit here and say that I didn’t cry for three days. I wanted to coach Mack and Mack knows it.”

Mack should be a Monster of the Midway for the foreseeable future.

He signed a six-year, $141 million contract with the Bears, including a $34 million signing bonus.