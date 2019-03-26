New Jersey high school’s elaborate ‘Alien: The Play’ is the talk of Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BERGEN, NJ — A New Jersey high school's stage production of the sci-fi classic "Alien" attracted the attention of celebrities who have made the play go viral, saying they want to see it in person — or on Broadway someday.

North Bergen High School's drama club delivered an out-of-this-world production of the 1979 film with a budget of less than $5,000, and months of hard work.

"I had no clue how we were going to be able to pull off the intricate set design and scene changes," said Gabriella Delacruz, who played Ripley.

Last night the North Bergen High School in New Jersey put on 'Alien' as their school play and it looks absolutely incredible.#hrgiger#Alien#rushmore pic.twitter.com/5jopUecFil — Paul Owens (@oh_pollo) March 23, 2019

The students worked for around eight months on the play, art director Steve Defendini said. The helmet of one space suit was made out of used Christmas decorations, parts of a model kit, bottle caps and toys.

It began to go viral when comedian and actor Paul Scheer shared several videos posted by parents on Twitter.

"Can’t stop posting video from this," he tweeted. "'Alien' needs to go to Broadway NOW! (But only with HS kids)."

Can’t stop posting video from this - Alien needs to go to Broadway NOW! (But only with HS kids) https://t.co/Q5hIhFlOtN — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) March 23, 2019

Elijah Wood and Patton Oswalt both shared video of the play and former MythBusters co-host Adam Savage said "I need to see this."

The play's directors say more footage from the show is coming soon and there will be an encore performance at a later date.