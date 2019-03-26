Eddie Olcyzk on anti-cancer efforts: ‘I feel like this is my purpose now’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Eddie Olczyk visited Northwestern Memorial Hospital Tuesday to help raise awareness about colorectal and other cancers, as the hospital says its dedicating more resources to researching the types of cancer battled by the Blackhawks legend.

"I feel like this is my purpose now; if somebody can hear my story today, if we can help one person either deal with it, stay away from it, or maybe somebody says, 'you know what, I don't feel good, I'm going to go get checked out,' then it was well worth our time here today," Olczyk said.

After Eddie Olczyk Jr. developed colon cancer, his father did as well. Olcyzyk underwent treatment at Northwestern and the Lurie Cancer Center during his own battle with cancer, until announcing he was cancer-free last year.

Northwestern says a surprising number of people under the age of 50 are developing colon cancer, and that a new "inherited diseases program" there will focus on many questions regarding all types of gastrointestinal cancers