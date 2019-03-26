Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday @ Toronto
- The Bulls lost to the Jazz on Saturday, snapping a two-game win streak. Chicago was held to 83 points in the loss – its nine games with fewer than 90 points are the most in the NBA this season.
- Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls in scoring in their loss to Utah with 18 points. Markkanen went 6-of-20 from the field, and Chicago’s starters shot a combined 32.2 percent in the loss, the lowest collective mark by a Bulls starting unit this season.
- The Raptors have lost two straight (vs. OKC, vs. Cha) after winning their previous two (vs. NY, at OKC). This is only the second set of back-to-back home losses this season for Toronto, with the previous instance occurring from November 12-14 (vs. NO, vs. Det).
- Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points on 10-of-18 (.556) shooting in the loss to Charlotte, his 23rd game with at least 25 points on 50.0 percent shooting or better this season. His only season with more such games was 2016-17 (29 games with SA).
- The Raptors have won both games against the Bulls this season, most recently by a score of 95-89 on December 30. The 95 points is the second fewest by Toronto in a win this season (beat Orl 93-91 on November 20).
- Toronto’s point differential per game this season is +5.3, on pace to be the second best in team history (+7.8 in 2017-18). Chicago’s point differential per game this season is -7.9, on pace to be its lowest since 2001-02 (-8.5).