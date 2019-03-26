× Boy, 12, reported missing in Ravenswood

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood.

Xavier Villalta was last seen at Lawrence Hall, 4833 N. Francisco Ave., at about 1:15 p.m. Monday. He resides in the 5300 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

Villalta is 5’3″, 150 pounds and his hair is dyed blue. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with the word “phreshmen” and a tiger and shield graphic on the front. He may also be wearing camouflage pants and carrying a black backpack.

If located, please contact Area North Detective Division, Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.