Boy, 12, reported missing in Ravenswood

Posted 7:57 AM, March 26, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood.

Xavier Villalta was last seen at Lawrence Hall, 4833 N. Francisco Ave., at about 1:15 p.m. Monday. He resides in the 5300 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

Villalta is 5’3″, 150 pounds and his hair is dyed blue. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with the word “phreshmen” and a tiger and shield graphic on the front. He may also be wearing camouflage pants and carrying a black backpack.

If located, please contact Area North Detective Division, Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.