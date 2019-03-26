Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Arizona

Posted 1:44 PM, March 26, 2019, by
  • The Blackhawks beat the Avalanche, 2-1, in overtime at home on Sunday, snapping a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Chicago has scored two or fewer goals in five straight games, its longest streak of the season.
  • Duncan Keith scored the overtime winner against Colorado. It was the 22nd game-winning goal of his career (including postseason), moving him past Brent Seabrook for second most by a Blackhawk in the expansion era. Only Doug Wilson (25) has more.
  • These teams have split their two meetings this year, both in Chicago – the Coyotes won 4-1 on October 18, and the Blackhawks won 7-1 on March 11. Chicago is 5-1-0 in its last six in Arizona, but the loss came in its most recent visit (6-1 on February 12 last season).
  • The Coyotes lost to the Islanders, 2-0, in New York on Sunday, their fifth straight loss (0-3-2) following a 10-2-0 stretch. That’s dealt a significant blow to their attempt to end the longest playoff drought in the Western Conference (six seasons).
  • The current Coyotes roster features four former Blackhawks skaters with experience against Chicago – Vinnie Hinostroza, Richard Panik, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Jordan Oesterle. Those four have combined for five points in 17 career games against Chicago (Nick Schmaltz has not faced the Blackhawks).
  • Meanwhile, Dylan Strome will play in his 100th career NHL game tonight against the team that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2015. Strome had an assist in his only game against Arizona, the 7-1 Chicago win on March 11.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.