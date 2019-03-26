Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Arizona
- The Blackhawks beat the Avalanche, 2-1, in overtime at home on Sunday, snapping a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Chicago has scored two or fewer goals in five straight games, its longest streak of the season.
- Duncan Keith scored the overtime winner against Colorado. It was the 22nd game-winning goal of his career (including postseason), moving him past Brent Seabrook for second most by a Blackhawk in the expansion era. Only Doug Wilson (25) has more.
- These teams have split their two meetings this year, both in Chicago – the Coyotes won 4-1 on October 18, and the Blackhawks won 7-1 on March 11. Chicago is 5-1-0 in its last six in Arizona, but the loss came in its most recent visit (6-1 on February 12 last season).
- The Coyotes lost to the Islanders, 2-0, in New York on Sunday, their fifth straight loss (0-3-2) following a 10-2-0 stretch. That’s dealt a significant blow to their attempt to end the longest playoff drought in the Western Conference (six seasons).
- The current Coyotes roster features four former Blackhawks skaters with experience against Chicago – Vinnie Hinostroza, Richard Panik, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Jordan Oesterle. Those four have combined for five points in 17 career games against Chicago (Nick Schmaltz has not faced the Blackhawks).
- Meanwhile, Dylan Strome will play in his 100th career NHL game tonight against the team that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2015. Strome had an assist in his only game against Arizona, the 7-1 Chicago win on March 11.