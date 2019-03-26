Around Town takes a trip with Extreme Flight Simulation

Posted 12:34 PM, March 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:35PM, March 26, 2019

Extreme Flight Simulation is strictly for entertainment and recreation. It is recommended for anyone that has interest in aviation, thinking about being a pilot, or even a pilot themselves! One does not need to have prior flying experience to go and fly the simulator. They have trained instructors that will co-pilot and help guide the pilot through their experience.

Extreme Flight Simulation offers packages ranging from 30-90+ minutes, birthday parties, corporate team building events or even holiday parties.

Extreme Flight Simulation:
1350 Tristate Parkway Suite 128
Gurnee, IL 60031
extremeflightsimulation.com

