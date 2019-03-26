4, including 2 officers, injured in Palos Hills house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALOS HILLS, Ill. -- Four people, including two police officers, were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a home in Palos Hills.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the basement of a home on West 101st Street.

A family of five was inside the home at the time of the fire. Three people were able to escape safely, but two others were trapped inside due to the dangerous conditions.

A woman, who was on the second-floor of the house, jumped out of the window in order to escape.

Two residents and two Palos Hills police officers were transported to area hospital for smoke inhalation.

One resident indicated this fire may have been caused by careless smoking.

The official cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.