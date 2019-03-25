Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Windy and mild midweek
-
Rain, wind but much more mild temps
-
Mild temps come with wind and rain
-
Cold, windy Sunday; snow moving east
-
Windy Wednesday as temperatures drop to January norms
-
Windy Tuesday brings in chilly January days
-
-
Mild temps, rain possible Monday
-
A mild, sunny end to the week
-
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
-
Mild weekend with above average temps
-
Christmas Day to welcome mild weather
-
-
One more mild day then rain, wind blow in colder weather
-
Cold returns after a mild stretch
-
Rain possible Friday, mild weekend possible