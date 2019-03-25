Dear Tom,

What are the March snowfall statistics for Chicago?



Milos Spinola,

Chicago

Dear Milos,

In 134 years (1885-2018) of official snowfall records at Chicago, measurable snow has fallen in all but five Marchs. The years 1910, 1921, 1994, 1997 and 2000 had no measurable snow, but all registered traces of snow. The remaining 129 Marchs produced at least 0.1 inch of snow. On average, March produces 5.6 inches of snowfall. The greatest March snowfall is 23.1 inches, registered in 1926; second greatest is 22.3 inches in 1965; third, 21.6 inches in 1930. Midway Airport records date from 1928 to the present (but it was Chicago’s official reporting station only from 1942-1980). Its greatest March snow total is 24.3 inches in 1930; second greatest is 23.5 inches in 1931; third, 22.3 inches in 1965. To date, this March has only had 0.3 inch of snow.