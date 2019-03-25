State police to launch online rape evidence tracking tool

Posted 1:40 PM, March 25, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Survivors of sexual assault in Illinois will soon be able to monitor online the progress of DNA evidence related to their case.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced Sunday that the Division of Forensic Services will implement an online sexual assault tracking system by year end.

The system will let survivors track their rape kits as they move through the DNA testing process from the hospital, to the forensic lab and ending at the state’s attorney’s office.

Kelly says survivors shouldn’t be “left in the dark while their kit makes its way through a system that can seem cold and indifferent.” Kelly says the effort aims to increase transparency and speed up the process.

Each case will be assigned a unique number and password to ensure privacy.

