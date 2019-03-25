WATCH: CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson with update on charges in murder of off-duty officer

Midday Fix: Not sure how to style those scarves in your closet? Get some inspiration here….

Posted 11:10 AM, March 25, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.