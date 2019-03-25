Mayoral candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle to face off in WGN debate



Chicago mayoral candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle will face off in a debate moderated by Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley in WGN’s historic Studio One starting at 7 p.m. Monday.

Watch on WGN-TV and in the player above.

Just a week before voters head to the polls, the candidates for mayor of Chicago will be facing off in a debate Monday night on WGN.

When they sit down to make their case, they’ll do so in the context of a race that appears to have Lori Lightfoot in a commanding lead over Toni Preckwinkle. The latest poll from Crain’s and WTTW shows Lightfoot ahead 53 percent to 17 percent.

It will also be the first time the candidates meet face-to-face since Preckwinkle’s supporters attacked one of Lightfoot’s perceived strengths over the weekend: her experience with police reform.

Rep. Bobby Rush made incendiary remarks at a rally held in support of Preckwinkle, calling Lightfoot an “FOP candidate,” in reference to the Fraternal Order of Police, and said she wouldn’t institute reforms mandated in a consent decree.

“Everybody who votes for Lori [Lightfoot], the blood of the next young black man or black woman who is killed by the police is on your hands,” Rush said.

Lightfoot’s experience as the police board president and the head of the Police Accountability Task Force are a cornerstone of her campaign.

“We need to focus on what we can do together. Not to divide people, not with horrible language and bad conduct, but with what we need to do to unify our city,” Lightfoot said.

Toni Preckwinkle refused to condemn congressman Rush’s comments today.

Above: WGN's Mike Lowe previews the mayoral debate

“Congressman Rush is a community activist, a civil rights activist, and he was expressing his concerns relating to police and community, and I think those are legitimate concerns in African-American and Latinx communities, and they’re issues my opponent has not chosen to address,” Preckwinkle said.

Preckwinkle was then asked to describe the specific concerns she has about Lightfoot’s record on police accountability that might lead to people dying at the hands of police.

“Her service as both an appointee of mayor Daley and an appointee of Mayor Emanuel served not to lay bare the real challenges we face there,” Preckwinkle said.

At a rally over the weekend, Lightfoot told her supporters to she would stay positive in the campaign’s home stretch.

“The people who are undecided, make sure you preach the message of change and optimism that this campaign is all about,” Lightfoot said.