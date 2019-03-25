× Lunchbreak: Tuna Tiradito

Stephanie Izard, Executive Chef

On April 4, 2019, Chef Stephanie Izard and Boka Restaurant Group, will open Cabra Cevicheria, in partnership with The Hoxton, Chicago. Located on the rooftop of the hotel at 200 N. Green Street, the restaurant will bring Stephanie’s Peruvian-inspired cuisine to the bustling Fulton Market District.

https://www.cabrachicago.com/

Recipe:

Tuna Tiradito

4 oz (1/4 pound) raw tuna, thinly sliced

Serrano-cilantro sauce

½ cup seranno

¼ cup poblano

2 cups cilantro (well packed, stems ok too)

½ cup lime & orange juice combination

¼ cup olive oil

2 tsp salt

½ cup Kewpie mayo

1 passion fruit, halved and seeds scooped out

1 small jicama, peeled and cut into small cubes

To make Serrano-Cilantro sauce

Keep all ingredients as cold as possible before preparing. Put all the ingredients in a blender and puree. Don’t blend too long or too smooth, leaving some green flecks as they are great for textural enjoyment.

To Serve

Keep fish in the refrigerator chilling until ready to serve (notes below). Arrange fish slices on chilled appetizer plate. Spoon serrano-cilantro sauce over fish, and garnish with passionfruit seeds and cubed jicama. Serve immediately.

Where to Buy the Tuna

The FishGuy Market

Wixter Market

Martinez Fish

Mariano’s

Whole Foods

Types of Tuna

Bluefin is the absolute best, and the most costly

Yellowfin is mild in fishiness and a little firmer

Bigeye tuna is buttery and delicious with a great flavor

Steph’s tips for success

Keep your tuna as cold as possible. Place your fish in a container on a bed of ice in a second container in your fridge.

Buy your fish the day that you prepare your dish.

Have a sharp knife, or if you’re not ready to slice your own fish, ask the monger to do it for you.