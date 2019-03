Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apparently, grown men are getting vasectomies to stay home and watch the NCAA Tournament. Pat Tomasulo talked LIVE to a guy who’d just had one 2 hours prior.

Brent Vermeulen: @brent_vermeulen

Man of the People is a weekly late-night comedy show with Pat Tomasulo airing Saturday nights on Chicago’s legendary WGN Channel 9.

