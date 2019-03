JOLIET, Ill. — A man is in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly man at a suburban casino.

Police said 74-year-old Emanuel Burgrino was found stabbed outside his hotel room at Harrah’s Casino Hotel in Joliet on Sunday.

Police said Monday they have a suspect in custody.

The Chicago Tribune reports an autopsy found Burgrino had multiple stab wounds. The cause of death is under investigation.