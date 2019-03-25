Dry through midweek, then heavy rains threaten

Precipitation for March, 2019 has been slightly below normal. However, some rivers across northern Illinois remain swollen, the result of rapid melt-off of a deep snow pack earlier this month. Rivers feeding downstream from Wisconsin have been most affected, and some are still above flood stage. High pressure will stay in control of area weather through Wednesday, with dry conditions expected through midweek. Southwest winds are to strengthen on Wednesday, bringing a brief influx of mild air. Conditions are to deteriorate late Thursday. Forecast guidance suggests a cold front will stall just south of the metro area Thursday night through Friday night. Increasingly moist air feeding up from the Gulf of Mexico will fuel rain and a few thunderstorms along and north of this boundary. Current forecasts suggest much of northern Illinois could receive 2 inches or more of rain by Saturday morning.
