Cole Hamels hits hole-in-one & home run in less than 48 hours

ARIZONA – Cole Hamels is ending his first Cubs camp with a bang.

The 35-year-old southpaw hit the links with Anthony Rizzo and Jon Lester Sunday, draining his first hole-in-one before the round was over.

Hamels kept his sweet swing going against the Red Sox Monday night, launching a solo shot on to the berm in dead center.

Cubs pitchers are outslugging Red Sox DHs tonight. Just sayin'. pic.twitter.com/dQvSNF2lLm — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 26, 2019

He hit a home run during the regular season last year, too.

Hamels wasn’t bad on the mound either in 2018. In just 12 starts with the Cubs, he racked up a 4-3 record, a 2.36 ERA, 74 strikeouts and one complete game.