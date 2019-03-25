Chicago Area river forecast summary
Northeast Illinois rivers continue a slow fall with only segments of the Pecatonica, Rock and Fox Rivers in flood. On the Pecatonica Minor flooding is occurring at Shirland and the river is near bankfull at Freeport. On the Rock River Moderate flooding is occurring at Rockton and Latham Park and Minor flooding at Byron with the river below flood at Rockford (Auburn ST.) and Dixon. On the Fox River at Algonquin the river has just dropped from Moderate to Minor flooding with near bankfull conditions at Montgomery.
Rivers in flood are denoted in green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest river summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Warnings
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 11.54 07 AM Mon -0.01
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.62 06 AM Mon -0.33
Gurnee 7.0 4.74 06 AM Mon -0.28
Lincolnshire 12.5 8.91 07 AM Mon -0.28
Des Plaines 15.0 10.58 07 AM Mon -0.32
River Forest 16.0 7.26 07 AM Mon -0.39
Riverside 7.5 3.71 07 AM Mon -0.18
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.14 06 AM Mon -0.05 MINOR
Montgomery 13.0 12.92 06 AM Mon -0.01
Dayton 12.0 9.62 07 AM Mon -0.06
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.31 07 AM Mon 0.04
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.00 07 AM Mon -0.01
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.18 07 AM Mon -0.03
Shorewood 6.5 2.71 07 AM Mon -0.06
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 5.97 06 AM Mon -0.11
Foresman 18.0 9.92 07 AM Mon -0.45
Chebanse 16.0 6.29 07 AM Mon -0.30
Iroquois 18.0 10.04 07 AM Mon -0.48
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 5.77 07 AM Mon -0.09
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.76 07 AM Mon -0.28
Kouts 11.0 7.51 07 AM Mon -0.26
Shelby 9.0 8.51 07 AM Mon -0.12
Momence 5.0 3.13 07 AM Mon -0.04
Wilmington 6.5 2.81 07 AM Mon -0.08
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.29 06 AM Mon -0.01
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.63 07 AM Mon -0.04
Munster 12.0 6.03 07 AM Mon -0.08
South Holland 16.5 6.36 07 AM Mon -0.05
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 3.00 07 AM Mon -0.04
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.42 07 AM Mon -0.08
Leonore 16.0 6.29 07 AM Mon -0.27
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.74 07 AM Mon -0.49
Ottawa 463.0 459.94 06 AM Mon -0.41
La Salle 20.0 19.11 07 AM Mon -0.44
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.03 07 AM Mon 0.10
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.38 06 AM Mon 0.06
Perryville 12.0 7.73 06 AM Mon 0.00
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 13.97 07 AM Mon -0.44 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 11.44 06 AM Mon -0.43 MODERATE
Latham Park 9.0 M M M MODERATE
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 5.47 07 AM Mon -0.38
Byron 13.0 13.20 07 AM Mon -0.45 MINOR
Dixon 16.0 14.89 06 AM Mon -0.36