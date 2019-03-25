× Chicago Area river forecast summary

Northeast Illinois rivers continue a slow fall with only segments of the Pecatonica, Rock and Fox Rivers in flood. On the Pecatonica Minor flooding is occurring at Shirland and the river is near bankfull at Freeport. On the Rock River Moderate flooding is occurring at Rockton and Latham Park and Minor flooding at Byron with the river below flood at Rockford (Auburn ST.) and Dixon. On the Fox River at Algonquin the river has just dropped from Moderate to Minor flooding with near bankfull conditions at Montgomery.

Rivers in flood are denoted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest river summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: