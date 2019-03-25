Chicago mayoral candidates debate — watch live at 7 p.m. CT

Chicago Area river forecast summary

Posted 6:35 PM, March 25, 2019, by

Northeast Illinois rivers continue a slow fall with only segments of the Pecatonica, Rock and Fox Rivers  in flood. On the Pecatonica Minor flooding is occurring at Shirland and the river is near bankfull at Freeport. On the Rock River Moderate flooding is occurring at Rockton and Latham Park and Minor flooding at Byron with the river below flood at Rockford (Auburn ST.) and Dixon. On the Fox River at Algonquin the river has just dropped from Moderate to Minor flooding with near bankfull conditions at Montgomery.

Rivers in flood are denoted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest river summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Warnings

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    11.54  07 AM Mon  -0.01



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.62  06 AM Mon  -0.33
Gurnee                 7.0     4.74  06 AM Mon  -0.28
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.91  07 AM Mon  -0.28
Des Plaines           15.0    10.58  07 AM Mon  -0.32
River Forest          16.0     7.26  07 AM Mon  -0.39
Riverside              7.5     3.71  07 AM Mon  -0.18

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.14  06 AM Mon  -0.05 MINOR
Montgomery            13.0    12.92  06 AM Mon  -0.01
Dayton                12.0     9.62  07 AM Mon  -0.06

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.31  07 AM Mon   0.04

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.00  07 AM Mon  -0.01

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.18  07 AM Mon  -0.03
Shorewood              6.5     2.71  07 AM Mon  -0.06



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.97  06 AM Mon  -0.11
Foresman              18.0     9.92  07 AM Mon  -0.45
Chebanse              16.0     6.29  07 AM Mon  -0.30
Iroquois              18.0    10.04  07 AM Mon  -0.48

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     5.77  07 AM Mon  -0.09

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.76  07 AM Mon  -0.28
Kouts                 11.0     7.51  07 AM Mon  -0.26
Shelby                 9.0     8.51  07 AM Mon  -0.12
Momence                5.0     3.13  07 AM Mon  -0.04
Wilmington             6.5     2.81  07 AM Mon  -0.08

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.29  06 AM Mon  -0.01



Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.63  07 AM Mon  -0.04

Munster               12.0     6.03  07 AM Mon  -0.08
South Holland         16.5     6.36  07 AM Mon  -0.05

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.00  07 AM Mon  -0.04

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.42  07 AM Mon  -0.08
Leonore               16.0     6.29  07 AM Mon  -0.27

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     6.74  07 AM Mon  -0.49
Ottawa               463.0   459.94  06 AM Mon  -0.41
La Salle              20.0    19.11  07 AM Mon  -0.44

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.03  07 AM Mon   0.10

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     3.38  06 AM Mon   0.06
Perryville            12.0     7.73  06 AM Mon   0.00

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    13.97  07 AM Mon  -0.44 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0    11.44  06 AM Mon  -0.43 MODERATE
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M  MODERATE
Rockford (Auburn St)   6.0     5.47  07 AM Mon  -0.38
Byron                 13.0    13.20  07 AM Mon  -0.45 MINOR
Dixon                 16.0    14.89  06 AM Mon  -0.36
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.