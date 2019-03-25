Bride finds secret message from late mother on wedding shoes

LONDON — A bride-to-be received a sentimental gift from her late mother when she opened a box containing her wedding shoes, according to WPVI-TV.

On both soles of the pink suede high heels the mother etched a thoughtful note for her daughter to have on her wedding day.

In short, the message read:

"Wanted you to have a gift from me on your wedding day. Hope you have a magical day. Lots and lots of love and big hugs, Mum."

The bride's mother, who was terminally ill, planned the surprise before she passed away in 2017.

Lace and Love, the wedding shoe store, said they "had a very emotional phone call when the client received her shoes."

