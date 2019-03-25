Boy critically injured after falling through drainage grate on North Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A boy was injured Monday after he fell through a drainage grate on Chicago’s North Side.

Police said the 5-year-old boy was walking the 400 block of West Briar Place in Lakeview around 5 p.m. when he fell through the grate into a 6-foot deep hole.

Police said the boy’s grandfather jumped into the hole in an attempt to rescue him.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene to help get both the man and boy out.

The boy sustained a puncture to the abdomen and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital. He is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

His grandfather was not injured.