2 Chicago area students receive Jordan Brand Wings Scholarship

CHICAGO — Two Chicago area students score some "wings" that'll take them to college.

Johnny Brown and James Jackson were surprised with the Jordan Brand Wings Scholarship on Sunday.

The two they were attending an event required by Link Unlimited Scholars, but they actually received the scholarships from basketball star Michael Jordan’s charity.

The scholarships, which come in shoe boxes, helps young people pursue their dreams.

Brown will be going to Stanford University to major in bioengineering, while Jackson plans to study marketing at Northern Illinois University while overseeing his own clothing brand.