× 2 charged in murder of off-duty CPD officer John Rivera

CHICAGO — Two people have been charged Monday in the shooting death of an off-duty Chicago police officer.

According to Chicago police, the two are charged with first-degree murder and supporting charges. The names of the offenders have not yet been released. Supt. Eddie Johnson plans to detail the charges and provide more information during a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

23-year-old Officer John Rivera, who was off-duty, was shot and killed after leaving a River North bar around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said it appeared to have been a random act of violence.

According to official reports, Rivera was sitting in a vehicle on the 700 block of N. Clark Street when two men approached and one fired shots into the car, striking Rivera in the chest, arm and mouth.

Rivera was rushed to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man in the vehicle with the officer was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to recover.

Officer Rivera’s funeral will be held Friday morning at the Church Of Annunciata.