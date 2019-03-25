× 10-year-old dies from wounds suffered in drive-by in south suburbs

HARVEY, Ill. — A 10-year-old boy wounded in a drive-by shooting in south suburban Harvey over the weekend has died, according to a spokesman from the City of Harvey.

Investigators are still searching for suspects after 10-year-old Ezra Hill Jr. was shot while sitting in a car with his dad Saturday afternoon.

Police say they had just returned home and were about to get out of the vehicle on the 14600 block of Des Plaines when someone in a four-door sedan drove by and fired several shots around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ezra was struck twice, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. He remained in the hospital through the weekend but died Monday, according to family.

Neighbor Jerry Congo said several kids live in the otherwise quiet neighborhood where the shooting took place, and he was surprised when his street turned into a crime scene.

“They called me at work and said, ‘something’s happened on your block,’ I was like, ‘is that right? Are you serious?'” Congo said.

Bullets from the shooting also hit a nearby house. Police say they interviewed witnesses and are looking for additional evidence, but did not have a suspect as of Sunday.