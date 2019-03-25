1-year-old shot, mother killed and father critically injured in West Pullman shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One person is dead, and two others, including a one-year-old boy, are wounded after a shooting on Chicago’s Far South Side.

The husband, wife and their son were sitting in a parked vehicle around 1 a.m. Monday at 117th and Laflin in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police say someone inside a dark sedan fired shots into their minivan, hitting the 33-year-old woman in her back and abdomen; a 1-year-old boy in his knee; and a 34-year-old man was shot at least six times in multiple parts of his body.

The woman was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center of Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead. The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and is in stable condition. The man is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.