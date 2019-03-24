Temps to embark on typical late-March roller coaster
Books close on cloudiest February in 57 years; meteorological winter 2018-19 a “statistical wash”—temps/snow finish near normal; March, Chicago’s fastest warming month, to host a blustery late-season arctic blast by Sunday night
Temps take plunge but more wintry weather due by weekend
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
It’s official—Mt. Carroll’s 38-below in the polar vortex Jan. 31st gets “thumbs-up” as Illinois’ new state low temp; powerful weekend storm to sweep in with rain then high winds here: Big Midwest snows north and new round of severe weather south
Freezing rain climatology and our roller coaster winter
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
Windy storm sends temps tumbling; cold persists into March
Year’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s
Severe weather season approaches as temperatures rise
March sunlight 3 times stronger than December which helps push Saturday temps to 50; sporadically showery Sunday to be followed by strong “NE” winds and an unseasonably chilly Monday; jet stream shift later next week to bring warming
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago; high temps plunge 26 to 31-degrees below normal Monday & Tuesday amid strengthening “NW” winds—chills 10 to 20-below by Monday morning; March a study in meteorological contrasts
Australia braces for rare set of Cat. 4 tropical cyclones on country’s north coast; Chicago’s blustery Friday segues to more seasonable weekend temps flirting with 50; Chilly, gusty “NE” winds back Monday; showery late week 60s?
Saturday’s sun, higher temps & reduced winds just a pause in the active pattern which dominates next 2 weeks; light snow by Sunday PM—more energetic storm systems follow early & late next week; Feb sunlight trending stronger