SWAT response on North Side ends in man's death by suicide

CHICAGO — A SWAT response at an Arcadia Terrace neighborhood that lasted for hours ended with a man’s death by suicide.

Police mobile command and SWAT teams were called to an apartment building on the 2400 block of W. Bryn Mawr Ave. around 11 p.m. Saturday. A 61-year-old man was barricaded inside, and was threatening to take his own life.

Police did not initially know if the man had any weapons.

Negotiators tried for hours to get the man to come out of his apartment, but he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

No further information was provided.