Sunday Brunch: Brisket Skillet Hash

CHICAGO — Amanda Downing, the head chef at Smoke Daddy shared their recipe for Brisket Skillet Hash.
Smoke Daddy
Two locations:
Wicker Park: 1804 West Division St.
Wrigleyville: 3636 North Clark St.
Brunch: Every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
www.thesmokedaddy.com
Brisket Skillet Hash
Ingredients
Yield: 1 serving
Ingredients
Roasted Green Bell Peppers, diced ½” x ½” 1/2 Cups
Roasted Red Bell Peppers, diced ½” x ½” 1/2 Cups
Roasted Onions, Yellow, diced ½” x ½” 1/3 Cups
Roasted Red Potatoes 1 1/2 Cups
Smoke Daddy Smoked Beef Brisket, diced ½” x ½” 3/4 Pounds
Poached Egg 2 Eggs
Ketchup, Heinz 1/2 Cups
Smoke Daddy Original BBQ Sauce 2 TBSP
Café Grind Black Pepper 1/4 TSP
Kosher Salt 1/4 TSP
Equipment
Knife, Cutting Board, Large Sauté Pan, 2 x Large Stainless Steel Bowls, Whisk.
Directions:
1. In a large sauté pan combine first five ingredients over medium to high heat.
2. In a separate bowl combine ketchup, bbq sauce, salt and pepper
3. Once veggie / meat mixture has reached temperature of 165 degrees, add in sauce and stir to
combine.
4. Top with eggs of choice
