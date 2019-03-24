Sunday Brunch: Brisket Skillet Hash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Amanda Downing, the head chef at Smoke Daddy shared their recipe for Brisket Skillet Hash.

Smoke Daddy

Two locations:

Wicker Park: 1804 West Division St.

Wrigleyville: 3636 North Clark St.

Brunch: Every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yield: 1 serving Ingredients

Roasted Green Bell Peppers, diced ½” x ½” 1/2 Cups

Roasted Red Bell Peppers, diced ½” x ½” 1/2 Cups

Roasted Onions, Yellow, diced ½” x ½” 1/3 Cups

Roasted Red Potatoes 1 1/2 Cups

Smoke Daddy Smoked Beef Brisket, diced ½” x ½” 3/4 Pounds

Poached Egg 2 Eggs

Ketchup, Heinz 1/2 Cups

Smoke Daddy Original BBQ Sauce 2 TBSP

Café Grind Black Pepper 1/4 TSP

Kosher Salt 1/4 TSP

Equipment

Knife, Cutting Board, Large Sauté Pan, 2 x Large Stainless Steel Bowls, Whisk.

Directions:

1. In a large sauté pan combine first five ingredients over medium to high heat.

2. In a separate bowl combine ketchup, bbq sauce, salt and pepper

3. Once veggie / meat mixture has reached temperature of 165 degrees, add in sauce and stir to

combine.

4. Top with eggs of choice