× Some minor flooding along the Illinois/northwest Indiana Lake Michigan Shoreline later tonight into Monday

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for later tonight until Monday afternoon along the Illinois and Lake County, Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline. With lake levels already some 3-feet above normal, strong east to northeast winds gusting over 30 miles per hour are expected to produce waves 7 to 10 feet, driving up lake levels and causing minor flooding along the Illinois and Lake County, Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline (green-shaded counties on highlighted map).

As a cold front moves south through northern Illinois and southern Lake Michigan this afternoon, winds are forecast to shift east-northeasterly. The pressure gradient will tighten, as cold high pressure presses in from the north behind the advancing frontal boundary, strengthening the easterly winds into gusts over 30 miles per hour and building waves with subsequent possible flooding in flood-prone areas later tonight into Monday.