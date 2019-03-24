Search for suspects continues in daytime drive-by that wounded 10-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. — Investigators are still searching for suspects after a 10-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by in the middle of the day Saturday in south suburban Harvey.

Police say Ezra Hill Jr. and his father had just returned home and were about to get out of their car when someone in a four-door sedan drove up and fired several shots at them around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Ezra was struck twice, and remains in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Dozens of evidence markers remain scattered throughout the street on the 14600 block of Des Plaines. Neighbor Jerry Congo says it's a quiet neighborhood with several kids in the area, and he was surprised when his street turned into a crime scene.

"They called me at work and said, 'something's happened on your block,' I was like, 'is that right? Are you serious?'" Congo said.

Bullets from the shooting also hit a nearby house. Police say they interviewed witnesses and are looking for additional evidence in the case, but neighbors say more needs to be done to stop such senseless shootings.

"People just need more jobs or something you have more jobs they don’t have no business shooting up people it don’t make no sense bottom line," Congo said.

Police still do not have a suspect in the case.