For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Light rain expected Sunday, chilly temps Monday
-
Snow expected Sunday, cold temps Monday
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
Chilly temps, rain possible over the weekend
-
High winds stop, wind chills make for a chilly Monday morning
-
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
-
-
Snow Sunday, temps in upper 20s
-
Slick roads cause crashes, wintry mix could lead to messy commute Monday evening
-
Mild temps, rain possible Monday
-
Temps to reach 50s Monday
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
-
Freezing drizzle Monday, cold temps throughout week
-
Light rain Thursday into Friday, sunshine, warmer temps return Saturday
-
Chilly Friday followed by modest warmup, but chill returns Monday