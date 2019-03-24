Last week of March to begin windy and chilly

Despite extensive cloudiness and intermittent showers, temperatures across the metro area reached seasonable levels on Sunday. Officially, O’Hare International Airport registered a high of 50 degrees. Mildest air was felt across northwest Indiana, with the temperature at Valparaiso climbing to 55. Meanwhile, brisk northeast winds to 26 mph lowered the afternoon temperature at Milwaukee to 36 degrees. Similar conditions will have moved into Chicago by early Monday. With the open waters of Lake Michigan at 34 degrees, stout northeast winds will keep our readings in the 30’s much of the day, especially near the lakeshore. Illinois and Indiana beaches will be on the receiving end of full-fetch lake winds, creating waves to 10 feet that may inundate low-lying shoreline areas. An influx of milder air is forecast to sweep into the area midweek, sensing readings to near 60 degrees on Thursday.