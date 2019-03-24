Despite extensive cloudiness and intermittent showers, temperatures across the metro area reached seasonable levels on Sunday. Officially, O’Hare International Airport registered a high of 50 degrees. Mildest air was felt across northwest Indiana, with the temperature at Valparaiso climbing to 55. Meanwhile, brisk northeast winds to 26 mph lowered the afternoon temperature at Milwaukee to 36 degrees. Similar conditions will have moved into Chicago by early Monday. With the open waters of Lake Michigan at 34 degrees, stout northeast winds will keep our readings in the 30’s much of the day, especially near the lakeshore. Illinois and Indiana beaches will be on the receiving end of full-fetch lake winds, creating waves to 10 feet that may inundate low-lying shoreline areas. An influx of milder air is forecast to sweep into the area midweek, sensing readings to near 60 degrees on Thursday.
Last week of March to begin windy and chilly
-
Pleasant on Saturday, then clouds, wind return
-
Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4 inches of lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana this evening – frigid cold sets in Chicago-area-wide tonight
-
Wind Chill Advisory tonight and Friday morning Chicago area-wide
-
Records set: Wind chills in -50s Chicago area-wide this morning
-
Influx of polar air ebbs ahead of clouds, snow
-
-
Surge of intense cold to last through midweek
-
Polar vortex thaw creates headaches for Chicago homeowners
-
Single-digit lows, sub-zero wind chills across Chicago area Monday morning
-
Wind Chill Warning for wind chills -50 to -60-below across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana until noon Thursday
-
Single-digit winds chills Chicago area-wide this Wednesday morning
-
-
Mild pattern to dominate the rest of December
-
All-time record low temperature for Rockford this morning – Sterling/Rock Falls misses all-time record STATE low by 1 degree
-
Huge differences in temperatures and wind chills across the Chicago area due to Lake Effect clouds/flurries