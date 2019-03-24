From farms to wedding plans, neighbors offer help amidst Midwest floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For a second week, flooding in the Midwest is taking its toll.

Residents up and down the Mississppi River are evacuating or trying to stave off rising waters. In Missouri just north of St. Joseph, where a levee gave way, water surrounded Travis Bowen’s home.

"We were hoping it wouldn't because we worked so hard to get this place built up and everything," Bowen said. "This is heartbreaking, I can tell you that."

Upriver along the Wisconsin and Minnesota state line, Minnesota’s governor pitched in to fill sandbags in Hastings.

"Certainly we can't control the weather. We can control our preparation," Gov. Walz said. "In the state of Minnesota, our emergency management system has been stood up for about the last two weeks in preparation to work directly and take pretty much marching orders from local emergency mayors requesting help."

In Marquette and neighboring Macgregor, Iowa, more than 10,000 sandbags are on the ready, waiting for the Mississppi to rise.

"We've already put in sump pumps where our storm water sewers going to the river, we've closed our floodgates and we're just waiting to see how high it goes," Marquette Mayor Steve Weipert said.

And in Nebraska, which bore the brunt of the flooding, the estimated cost of damage to infrastructure, livestock and crops is around $1.3 billion dollars.

"This is the most widespread damage we've ever experienced in our state and our state's history. It is truly an epic disaster," Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said.

Video of the devastation sparked farmers in Iowa into action, and this weekend more than 75 bales of hay made their way to Columbus, Nebraska to help farmers battling nature.

"When you have livestock and things go wrong, I can only imagine having to feed them after you've saved them. Somebody's gotta help. So that's what we're gonna do,'" farmer Robert Broulik said.

And to the south in Missouri, a wedding day was put in Jeopardy when flood waters washed out a roadway. Then the venue owner stepped up and built a way for guests to get in.

"We brought in three hundred tons of rock, and got a Bobcat over there, but it took a couple days to build the road. We worked closely with the city of Parkville, the police department, the railroad, and the Army Corps of Engineers to make this happen," said Tom Hutsler, who owns English Landing Center.

It is a future, in the near term at least, of ongoing recovery for those affected by the late winter storm and early spring floods.

"When it rains on your wedding day you're supposed to have good luck, but when it`s flooding... so I guess that means we have really good luck, so I can`t wait to see what our future has," bride Nichole Lieb said.