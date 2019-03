× Cubs Game Notes For Sunday @ San Diego

-The Cubs close the Cactus League season today, coming into the game with 16 victories, third-best in the Arizona spring.

-Mark Zagunis has four home runs this spring.

-Albert Almora, Jr. has struck out just four times in 49 plate appearances and has 19 hits this spring.

-Allan Webster has given up only two runs in 11 innings this spring.