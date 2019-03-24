× Britain’s elite Royal Air Force Red Arrows to appear in Air and Water Show

CHICAGO — The Red Arrows will turn the skies over Chicago red, white and blue — of a different shade — when the elite British pilots join the Chicago Air and Water Show this summer during their largest-ever tour of North America.

Joining the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Army Golden Knights and Navy Leap Frogs parachute teams, the Red Arrows will fly by North Ave. Beach on August 17 or 18, depending on what pilots determine in the days leading up to the show.

In their largest deployment of the unit to North America “in a generation,” the Red Arrows will stop in Atlantic City, New York, Toronto, St. Louis, Portland and Los Angeles, according to the British Ministry of Defense. They have performed almost 5,000 times in 57 countries since forming in 1965.

“The deployment of the Red Arrows will demonstrate the global reach and capability of the RAF and our continuing support of the United Kingdom’s defence and commerce industries,” said Air Vice-Marshal Warren James, the senior RAF officer responsible for the Red Arrows.