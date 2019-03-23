× Off-duty Chicago Police officer shot and killed on Near North Side

(CHICAGO)– An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the Near North Side.

It happened just before 3:30am in the 700 block of N. Clark Street.

The 23-year-old officer was in a vehicle when he was shot in the chest, arm and mouth. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital.

Another 23-year-old man was in the vehicle with him and was shot in the chest and arm. He is in critical condition.

The Sun-Times reports the officer was assigned to the Gresham district on the city’s south side. He worked for the police department for one year.

A person of interest is in police custody. The shooting is still under investigation.