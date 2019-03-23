Lake winds typically increase as springtime advances
Chill’s easing—but slowly; latest California storm heads into nation’s mid-section this weekend; it threatens a period of rain/high winds here; an Upper Midwest snowstorm and severe weather to the South—possibly into downstate Illinois/Indiana
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
It’s official—Mt. Carroll’s 38-below in the polar vortex Jan. 31st gets “thumbs-up” as Illinois’ new state low temp; powerful weekend storm to sweep in with rain then high winds here: Big Midwest snows north and new round of severe weather south
Next big weather maker to bring rain and wind to Chicago
Severe weather season approaches as temperatures rise
Unsettled week ahead; weather to turn colder by Friday
Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow due to lake effect snow showers tonight into Sunday for Illinois and Indiana counties adjacent to Lake Michigan
Wild weather week; big snow, historic cold, rapid warm-up
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
Winter storm to wallop Chicago area; system snow followed by lake effect: local 12”+ totals possible in lakeside counties. Bitterly cold wind chills follow.
Temps take plunge but more wintry weather due by weekend
Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4 inches of lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana this evening – frigid cold sets in Chicago-area-wide tonight