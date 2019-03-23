Chance the Rapper backs Preckwinkle at rally, Mendoza endorses Lightfoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper rallied supporters of Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle during a rally Saturday, as former mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza threw her support behind opponent Lori Lightfoot.

Preckwinkle trails in recent polls, but received major endorsements from figures like Chance, who has a strong following among young people.

Chance endorsed Preckwinkle earlier this week, and energized supporters while introducing the Cook County board president during a rally at the Harold Washington Cultural Center Saturday. A coalition of Latino leaders including community activists, union leaders, county commissioners and a Northwest Side alderman also endorsed Preckwinkle this week.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, and congressmen Danny Davis and Bobby Rush, all spoke during the event to show their support for Preckwinkle as well. Chance the Rapper had previously backed Amara Enyia in the primary. His father Ken Bennett is Preckwinkle's campaign chair.

Illinois Comptroller and former mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza endorsed Lori Lightfoot, sharing her support in videos in both Spanish and English posted to social media.

“She’ll make sure that no matter the neighborhood you call home, who you love or pray to, and whether or not you were born here or came here, that you’re given every opportunity to thrive as part of Chicago’s future," Mendoza said on Twitter.