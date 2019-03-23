C2E2 marks 10 years of celebrating comics, culture and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Whether you’re a lover of superheroes or a comic book enthusiast, the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) is a place where everyone can be themselves — or whoever they want to be.

C2E2 is proudly celebrating its 10th anniversary in the Windy City, where the convention brings together artists and fans of everything from comic books to Star Wars to independent art. There's a chance for fans to meet their favorite stars, and many booths run by artists selling their unique wars, from t-shirts to toys to paintings.

WGN's Andrea Darlas visited C2E2, and here's what she found.