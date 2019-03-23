× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Colorado

➢ Chicago had the league’s best power play through the first two months of 2019 at 34.2 percent but has gone 1-for-21 in March (4.8 percent). The only other team without multiple power-play goals this month is the Islanders (1-for-25).

➢ The Avalanche are second in the league with 732 penalty minutes, one more than their total from last season. They’re on pace to finish with more than 800 penalty minutes for the first time since 2013-14 (891).

➢ Patrick Kane ranks third in the NHL with 41 goals despite scoring only one in nine games this month. He never went two straight games without a goal in January or February.

➢ Tyson Barrie notched his 300 th career point with a goal in Thursday’s 3-1 win at Dallas. He has four goals during the Avalanche’s current three-game winning streak after scoring only three in his previous 43 games.

➢ Philipp Grubauer has backstopped the Avs through this three-game win streak, stopping 102 of 104 shots. Grubauer is 5-2-0 with a 0.86 goals-against average in his last seven starts. He lost his only career start against the Blackhawks on December 21 but turned aside 26 of 28 shots in the 2-1 defeat.