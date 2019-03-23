× 10-year-old shot during drive-by in Harvey, police say

HARVEY, Ill. — Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a father and his 10-year-old son were pulling up to their home on the 14600 block of Des Plaines in Harvey when someone in a passing car fired shots, wounding the boy, according to police.

Police said a four-door sedan drove up as the father and son were preparing to exit their vehicle, and someone shot multiple times into their car. The 10-year-old was shot and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and is currently in intensive care, police said.

Harvey Police Chief Gregory Thomas said the case is under investigation.

