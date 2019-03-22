Taimak talks to us about his cult hit, “The Last Dragon,” and its re-release on Netflix

Posted 8:22 AM, March 22, 2019, by

Star of the Sony Pictures cult-classic "The Last Dragon," Taimak joins us in the studio to talk about the epic martial arts comedy and its upcoming re-release on Netflix. Taimak will be at C2E2 this weekend in Chicago, for more information check out https://www.c2e2.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.