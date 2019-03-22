Star of the Sony Pictures cult-classic "The Last Dragon," Taimak joins us in the studio to talk about the epic martial arts comedy and its upcoming re-release on Netflix. Taimak will be at C2E2 this weekend in Chicago, for more information check out https://www.c2e2.com/
Taimak talks to us about his cult hit, “The Last Dragon,” and its re-release on Netflix
