11 car burglaries in just one night; Suburban police seek suspects

NEW LENOX, Ill. — Suburban police are investigating a string of car burglaries.

Police said there have been 35 car burglaries since January in New Lenox alone.

11 cars were burglarized Thursday night in Crystal Cove, Wellington, and Schoolhouse Manner neighborhoods. Police said the thieves search specifically for unlocked cars.

Police advise residents to lock cars, hide valuables and take your garage door opener with you.

The thieves opened the garage and stole items out of it including a car.