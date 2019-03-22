Rachel Feinstein is a stand up comedian who has been featured on a laundry list of television shows, recent guest appearances include Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, co-hosting The View on multiple occasions and several appearances on Inside Amy Schumer. She is in town performing her new one hour stand up special at the Chicago Improv, March 22nd, at 7:30 and 9:45pm, and March 23rd at 7:00 and 9:15 pm. For more information on her shows, visit https://chicago.improv.com/comedian/tw-eventinfo/Rachel+Feinstein/9022965/
Rachel Feinstein joins us live in studio!
